UK announces new funding of 95,000 pound to tackle with 'pro-Khalistan extremism'
The 95,000-pound investment will enhance the UK government's understanding of the threat posed by 'pro-Khalistan extremism', complementing the joint work already underway between the Britain and India through the joint-extremism task force
Britain has announced a new funding of £95,000 (nearly Rs 1 crore) to enhance the country’s capability to tackle ‘pro-Khalistan extremism’, said United Kingdom Security Minister Tom Tugendhat.
The new funding’s announcement comes amid growing concerns in India over increasing activities of pro-Khalistani elements in the UK.
The British High Commission said this in a readout on Tugendhat’s three-day visit to India that began on Thursday.
The high commission said during a meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Thursday, Tugendhat announced the new funding.
It said the 95,000-pound investment will enhance the government’s understanding of the threat posed by ‘pro-Khalistan extremism’, complementing the joint work already underway between the UK and India through the joint-extremism task force.
UK Security Minister India visit
Tugendhat is in India to bolster bilateral cooperation on security initiatives and attend the G-20 anti-corruption ministerial meeting.
“The living bridge between India and the UK reflects our deep and enduring friendship. As the world’s oldest and largest democracies, we have many shared opportunities to make the world a safer and more prosperous place,” Tugendhat said.
“A deeper partnership between our two nations means we can more effectively tackle the security threats we both face. I’m committed to working together to enhance our understanding of and capabilities against extremism –whatever form it takes,” the UK minister said.
The minister said he is delighted to be attending the G-20 meeting.
“Corruption also harms our prosperity, damages our society and threatens our national security. I am delighted to be attending the G-20 anti-corruption ministerial meeting, presided over by India, to continue strengthening global resilience and cracking down on its corrosive influence,” he said.
Ahead of travelling to Kolkata for the G-20 meeting scheduled on Saturday, Tugendhat is scheduled to visit the headquarters of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to discuss joint challenges posed by child sexual exploitation and abuse, and fraud. He will also meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the high commission said.
With inputs from PTI
