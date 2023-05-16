UK and US universities losing global dominance in latest rankings as Chinese varsities move up the chart

The United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US) are gradually losing their prominent positions among countries with the best universities worldwide.

While Oxford and Cambridge continue to maintain their positions within the top five universities globally, the overall performance of universities from both countries has witnessed a decline, with 60% and 80% of UK and US universities respectively dropping in the rankings.

In stark contrast, Chinese universities have made significant progress, with 96% of them achieving higher rankings compared to the previous year. Notably, Beijing’s Tsinghua University leads the way, securing the 44th position in the Global 2000 list.

The Centre for World University (CWU) Rankings highlights the challenges faced by the UK in maintaining its global dominance, particularly in areas such as research performance and the proportion of graduates attaining high-level positions within companies.

In the list, top three positions were held by US universities, with Harvard, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Stanford securing first, second, and third place, respectively.

However, both the US and UK are facing increasing competition from China, which has made substantial investments in its own universities through initiatives like the Double First-Class University Plan.

This plan aims to establish a group of world-class universities and disciplines, including Material Science, Engineering, and Quantum Science, by the year 2050.

Experts believe that failing to address this challenge could jeopardize the position of especially UK universities as leaders in scientific research and vital contributors to the country’s exports.

In addition to global competition, UK universities are also grappling with financial challenges caused by inflation.

Even though, the US maintained a strong presence in the top ten rankings, 80% of its universities experienced a decline in their positions.

Biggest Losers

Among the members of the Russell Group, a total of 14 universities experienced a drop in their rankings.

This includes prestigious institutions such as Edinburgh, Birmingham, Leeds, Southampton, Glasgow, Liverpool, Nottingham, Sheffield, Queen Mary University of London, Newcastle, Warwick, York, Durham, and St Andrews.

