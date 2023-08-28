UK airspace hit by huge network failure of air traffic control systems, hundreds of flight delays

The air space in the UK has been shut down due to a substantial network failure within the air traffic control infrastructure, causing significant delays for both incoming and outgoing flights.

Britain’s National Air Traffic Service (NATS) was forced to restrict the flow of aircraft on Monday as it works to address a technical issue, the agency was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and fix the fault,” a spokesperson said.

Posting on Twitter, a spokesperson for Loganair said: “There has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning.

“Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local coordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights may be subject to delays.

“If you are flying with us today, please check our website for the latest information about your flight before setting off for the airport.”