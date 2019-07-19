UK airline fines woman Rs 70 lakh for causing hijack scare on Turkey-bound flight, bans her for life

A woman was slapped with a $105,000 (over Rs 70 lakh) bill for disrupting a Turkey-bound Jet2.com flight from the United Kingdom, according to media reports.

Chloe Haines, a Costa Coffee worker who was travelling with her grandmother, caused a hijack scare when she attempted to open the aircraft door and storm the cockpit during a flight from London Stansted Airport to Dalaman in Turkey on 22 June, Independent reported.

After her disruptive behaviour, two Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters intercepted the flight and it returned to Stansted. Essex Police arrested Haines on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and endangering an aircraft. Jet2.com has now banned Haines for life.

It was later revealed that just two weeks before the incident, Haines was banned from driving for 28 months for drunk driving. She had also been issued several community orders and a slapped a £450-fine at Slough magistrates court for assault.

According to The Sun, passengers Lorna Lucas and husband Clive helped contain Haines to her seat after she allegedly stormed the cockpit and screamed: “I’m going to kill everyone”. Around 45 minutes into the flight, she had to be restrained.

However, Lorna was "disgusted" after Jet2.com only offered soft drinks as a thank you when they finally flew to Turkey. “The fact they are going out for her for £85,000, a complimentary soft drink is not good enough. I would like to see some of that money go to us," she told The Sun