UK air travel disruption may last for days, says British transport minister Mark Harper
Over 1,500 flights were cancelled on Monday - one of the United Kingdom's busiest travel days - after air traffic controllers were forced to switch to manual systems following a massive technical glitch
After severe disruption and cancellations of hundreds of flights to and fro from the United Kingdom on Monday, British transport minister Mark Harper said it would take days to resolve the widespread crisis to flights into and out of the country after air traffic control systems were hit by a technical problem.
Over 1,500 flights were cancelled on Monday – one of the country’s busiest travel days – after air traffic controllers were forced to switch to manual systems.
Harper added that government officials did not believe the technical problem was the result of a cyber-attack.
Related Articles
“There is going to be some knock on impact today and I suspect for another few days as airlines get their planes and get their services back to normal,” Harper told the BBC on Tuesday.
Well-known aviation analytics firm Cirium said 790 flights departing UK airports were cancelled and 785 flights due to arrive were cancelled on Monday, meaning just over a quarter of all flights into or out of the country were affected.
Britain’s busiest hub – the Heathrow Airport, told passengers on X, formerly known as Twitter, to contact their airline before travelling to the airport on Tuesday.
A number of airlines said they were making changes to their schedules to try and fly as many people as possible but some planes and crews were not where they should have been.
“We’re working as hard as possible to get affected customers on their way again,” British Airways said on X.
also read
UK Shocker: When Indian-origin women were given radioactive chapatis in the 1960s
Over 21 Indian-origin women identified through a general practitioner (GP) in Coventry were given chapatis containing Iron-59, an iron isotope, as part of a 1969 study into anaemia in the city’s South Asian population. Now, a UK Opposition Labour Party MP has called for an inquiry into the research
WATCH: Indian High Commission in UK celebrates 77th Independence Day in London
People of the Indian community as well as Britain nationals gathered outside the high commission in large numbers and waved the tricolour to mark India’s Independence Day
Europe is going to start charging tourists for entry. Here’s what will change
The ETIAS visa waiver programme is not to be confused with a visa. It is a system for visitors from visa-exempt countries to pre-register their visits. The cost for this is 7 euros (about Rs 623), and it provides numerous admissions for three years, or until the passport expires