UK agencies probing Kakhovka dam destruction, says PM Sunak but ‘too soon’ to make ‘definitive judgement’

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said late Tuesday that Britain’s military and security services were investigating if Russia blew up a dam in southern Ukraine, but that it was “too soon” to make a “definitive judgement.”

The British leader described the demolition of the Russian-held Kakhovka dam as “the largest attack on civilian infrastructure” since the beginning of the war, adding that if Moscow was to blame, it would “demonstrate the new lows that we would have seen from Russian aggression.”

“Our military and intelligence agencies are currently looking at it… but what I can’t say is if it’s intentional,” Sunak told reporters en route to the United States for a bilateral visit and meeting with President Joe Biden.

“Attacks on civilian infrastructure are appalling and wrong. We’ve seen previous instances of that in this conflict so far, but it’s too early to say definitively,” he added.

Sunak stated that he and Biden will discuss the situation in Ukraine during their White House meeting on Thursday, but that the immediate response would be humanitarian.

He noted that the UK has already put resources and financing in place to support both the UN and the Red Cross, which may redirect resources to help with evacuations and other emergency actions.

“We were already thinking ahead about situations like this, and I’m pleased that the UK is continuing to support Ukraine in lots of different ways,” Sunak said.

Earlier, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly denounced the destruction of the Kakhovka dam as an “abhorrent act”.

“Intentionally attacking exclusively civilian infrastructure is a war crime,” he wrote on social media, promising support for Kyiv and those affected.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.