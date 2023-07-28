UK accidentally sends email meant for US to Mali
The suffix used in the email address of the US military includes ‘.mil’ and leaving the ‘i’ out resulted in the mail getting redirected to ‘.ml’, the domain used by the West African nation Mali
In yet another case of email being sent to the wrong recipient, the UK Ministry of Defence sent a “small number” of emails containing sensitive information and meant for the US to Mali, an ally of Russia.
The same error was made by the US last week when thousands of emails were accidentally sent to Mali.
“We have opened an investigation after a small number of emails were mistakenly forwarded to an incorrect email domain,” a defence ministry spokesperson said.
“We are confident they did not contain any information that could compromise operational security or technical data,” the spokesperson added.
“The MoD constantly reviews its processes and is currently undertaking a programme of work to improve information management, data loss prevention, and the control of sensitive information.”
