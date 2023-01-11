UK: 6-yr-old girl killed as tree falls on her, local civic body to pay £280,000 in fine

Newcastle: A municipal government was fined £280,000 for failing to remove a dead tree before it killed a schoolgirl, reports said.

Ella Henderson, 6, was struck by a sizable piece of decayed wood from a nearby willow tree while she was playing with friends in the playground at Gosforth Park First School in Newcastle.

Ella took the majority of the blow while the other kids managed to flee.

After the event on September 25, 2020, the teenager was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary but tragically passed away from her wounds the next day.

Ella’s distraught parents, Vikki and Neil Henderson, appeared via video connection during a hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates Court today. They spoke to the court about how they anticipated their daughter to be safe when

they dropped her off at the school gates that morning.

The company hired to maintain the trees, Newcastle City Council, acknowledged failing to protect the child in accordance with the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The tree was first inspected by a certified arborist in February 2018, and the court was told the inspection revealed the tree was found to be displaying signs of degradation.

At least five more inspections were conducted, however a less experienced staff performed these inspections. Council for Newcastle City agreed to this.

Following a Health & Safety Executive (HSE) investigation, Newcastle City Council acknowledged a safeguarding error in the care of the tree.

The HSE came to the conclusion that the degree of the degradation was unknown but would have been disclosed upon closer inspection, resulting in the need to cut the tree down.

The council’s communication with the school over tree inspections was found to have been lacking, the court was also told.

Judge Zoe Passfield, who presided, noted that the council team’s study of the decaying willow tree had only taken one minute.

She added that the tree’s inspection had been delayed by 13 months.

Despite the initial examination identifying indicators of degradation in 2018, Judge Passfield stated: “One survey appears to have been conducted in under one minute, suggesting the bare minimal visual check took done.”

Even though a profit-seeking firm may be fined up to £600,000 for such an act, the judge agreed that the council was in charge of providing services to the public when he fixed the amount.

The council’s level of responsibility was ultimately determined to be “medium,” and a punishment of £280,000 along with an additional £8,201 in costs was imposed on Newcastle City Council.

Newcastle City Council requested a 15-month payment period, which was approved.

The judge imposed the fine and stated that the council had taken several actions to address the problem that had caused the breach since the violation.

“I have to deal with this with a fine,” she said as she informed Ella’s parents.

“I want it to be crystal clear to you that the fine I imposed is in no way intended to be a reflection of what you have gone through.” Said the judge.

