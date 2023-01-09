UK: 4 months on, police yet to identify the mystery man with no memory of past

Dorset (UK): A mysterious individual who was found on a UK beachfront in September with no memory of his identity or origins has not yet been positively identified by police.

On September 28, 2022, the individual was discovered by police in Weymouth while sporting two pairs of black suit trousers and a motorbike helmet with no visor.

Police are still trying to find the identity of the man who is described as being 5’9″ (175cm) tall and having a slender frame almost four months later.

The story has a few parallels to the Jason Bourne film series, which was based on a book by British novelist Robert Ludlum about a highly trained Foreign Service Officer who winds up amnesic on the French coast.

“We have been doing enquiries to try to discover the identity of this man, which have included communication with Interpol and other partner agencies,” said Police Constable Becky Barnes of the Dorset Police.

“The individual hasn’t been able to identify himself or provide us any information about his background or family, therefore we are still unable to establish his identity,” he added.

Police Constable Richard Symonds, of Dorset Police, said: “Since he was found, the man has been in the safe care of the health service”.

“He hasn’t been able to tell us who he is, where he lives, or anything about his family, which is unfortunate,” he added.

Police, reportedly, are not any closer to confirming this information, despite investigators conducting many investigations, including reviewing missing person reports with other police agencies.

“I’m hoping that by posting a picture of the man, someone will recognise him and be able to identify him,” said the officer.

The man was discovered with a brown beard and long, curly, matted hair. He has an Eastern European accent, and it’s thought that Latvian is his native tongue.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact Dorset Police.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.