UK: 3 female guards get jail term over 'affair' with inmates

Wrexham (UK): Three female prison guards at the largest jail facility in England were handed jail terms for allegedly having affairs with inmates, authorities revealed on Tuesday.

Within the last three years, sentences have been handed down to Jennifer Gavan, 27, Ayshea Gunn, 27, and Emily Watson, 26.

The incidents all occurred at HMP Berwyn in Wrexham, North Wales, which houses male offenders of Category C.

In an effort to address any illicit relationships in the prison, the remaining staff is currently undergoing training.

Gavan was sentenced to eight months in prison in December after she reportedly smuggled a phone for her lover Alex Coxon, 25, so she could send him Snapchat photos of herself.

During their relationship, which lasted from April to July 2020, she was also caught kissing him.

After accepting £150 to bring in the phone, the officer pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office.

Meanwhile, Gunn was sentenced to a year in prison in 2019 after having an affair with notorious inmate Khuram Razaq, 29.

While he was serving a 12-year sentence for conspiracy to rob, the criminology and psychology graduate made numerous sexual phone calls to him and brought in a pair of her underwear for the prisoner.

Pictures of the two sharing kisses and hugs in his cell were found after a search of her bedroom.

Watson was sentenced to a year in prison the same year after it was found that she had sex with prisoner John McGee.

An investigation was launched into this after staff became suspicious because she spent a lot of time with him, according to Mold Crown Court.

Reportedly, they were caught alone in his cell three times, during which she performed a sex act on him twice and had intercourse once.

“We will not hesitate to punish those who break the rules,” a Prison Service spokesman said adding that an overwhelming majority of Prison Service staff are hardworking and dedicated.

In the past 18 months, HMP Berwyn has trained more than 500 staff members in corruption prevention, and have tightened security to prevent attempts of smuggling illegal items into the prison, the spokesperson said.

