UAE withdraws from US-led maritime coalition two months ago
The Gulf Waterways region contains some of the world's most important shipping routes where, since 2019, there have been a series of attacks on vessels at times of tension between the United States and Iran.
In a policy shift, the United Arab Emirates withdrew from a U.S.-led Middle East maritime security coalition two months ago.
The Combined Maritime Forces is a 34-nation task force, headquartered at the U.S. naval base in Bahrain, working on security, counter-terrorism and counter-piracy in the Red Sea and Gulf areas.
The coalition is tasked with securing tense Gulf waterways that are vital to the global oil trade. The UAE took the decision after evaluating its security relationships, the Gulf state said early on Wednesday.
The UAE “withdrew its participation” in the 38-nation Combined Maritime Forces two months ago, a foreign ministry statement said, without giving reasons for the move.
“As a result of our ongoing evaluation of effective security cooperation with all partners, two months ago, the UAE withdrew its participation in the Combined Maritime Forces,” said the statement carried by the official WAM news agency.
The Bahrain-headquartered CMF was established in 2001, initially as a partnership between 12 nations. It is active in crucial but troubled Gulf waters where tankers have been seized and attacked in recent months.
A spokesperson for the Combined Maritime Forces said the UAE remains a partner nation, despite putting its participation on hold.
“The CMF still includes 38 partner nations, of which the UAE is one,” Commander Timothy Hawkins told AFP.
Five weeks ago, Iran seized two tankers within a week in Gulf waters near the Strait of Hormuz. The second tanker, the Niovi, had been travelling from Dubai toward the UAE’s Fujairah port.
Iran was also accused of launching a drone attack against an Israeli-owned tanker in November 2022, stoking tensions with the United States. Earlier this month, the US said it was sending reinforcements to the Gulf, which carries at least a third of the world’s sea-borne oil, after what it called increasing harassment by Iran.
The commander of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, Vice-Admiral Brad Cooper, later transited through the Strait of Hormuz in a guided-missile destroyer along with British and French naval commanders.
Iran responded by saying it is capable of ensuring the safety of Gulf waters in cooperation with neighbouring countries.
“The UAE remains committed to responsibly ensuring the safety of navigation in its seas,” the UAE statement said, adding that the major oil exporter is “committed to peaceful dialogue and diplomatic engagement”.
