UAE says committed to Yemen peace deal but will retaliate to Houthi attacks

DUBAI (Reuters) - A Saudi-led military coalition will "retaliate hard" for any attacks by Yemen's Houthi movement on Saudi Arabia but remains committed to a U.N.-sponsored peace deal in the main port city of Hodeidah, a senior United Arab Emirates official said on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash told reporters that the UAE, part of the Sunni Muslim coalition battling the Houthi group for four years in Yemen, believes the Hodeidah peace deal "remains our best choice" and supports the U.N. process despite the Iran-aligned movement's actions.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Gareth Jones)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.