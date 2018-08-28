UAE denies report of Houthi drone attack on Dubai airport

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) denied reports on Monday that the Iranian-aligned Houthis in Yemen had attacked Dubai airport with a drone, and said operations were unaffected.

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority "has denied Houthi media claims on the Dubai International Airport, affirming that the UAE air traffic operates business as usual," the authority said in a statement by state news agency WAM.

Houthi-run media said earlier that a Sammad-3 drone had targetted the facility, but did not provide any evidence and there were no reports of damage or casualties.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

