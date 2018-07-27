You are here:
UAE denies report of Houthi drone attack on Abu Dhabi airport

Jul 27, 2018

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) denied reports on Thursday that Yemen's Iranian-aligned Houthi movement had attacked Abu Dhabi airport with a drone, and said operations were unaffected.

Houthi-run media said earlier that a Sammad-3 drone had launched three strikes on the facility, disrupting air traffic, but did not provide any evidence and there were no reports of damage or casualties.

"Operations at the airport are business as usual," a UAE official told Reuters.

The Houthis attacked two tankers in the Bab al-Mandeb strait a day earlier, prompting Saudi Arabia to suspend oil shipments through the strategic Red Sea lane.

The Houthis control much of northern Yemen and have said Abu Dhabi, a member of the Western-backed coalition fighting against them since 2015, was a target for their missiles.

The UAE has an advanced anti-missile interception system - the Theater High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) which is designed to destroy short- and intermediate-range missiles both inside and outside the Earth's atmosphere.

Abu Dhabi airport tweeted earlier in the day that there had been an incident involving a supply vehicle which had not affected operations, but it was unclear if it was referring to the same incident.

In December last year, the Houthis said they fired a cruise missile towards a nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari and Ghaida Ghantous; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 00:07 AM

