U.S. withdraws from U.N. Human Rights Council - U.S. Ambassador Haley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States withdrew from the U.N. Human Rights Council on Tuesday after no other countries "had the courage to join our fight" to reform the "hypocritical and self-serving" body, said U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

"In doing so, I want to make it crystal clear that this step is not a retreat from our human rights commitments," Haley said.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Eric Beech)

