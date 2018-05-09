You are here:
U.S. withdrawing from Iran deal, with window before reimposing sanctions - sources

World Reuters May 09, 2018 00:07:09 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Trump administration officials called key members of the U.S. Congress on Tuesday and told them he had decided to withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement, but would not reimpose sanctions for up to six months, congressional aides said.

Trump will not lift waivers for 90 days, with an option for another 90, one aide explained, as senior administration officials called members of Congress to brief them on the president's decision shortly before his promised announcement.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 09, 2018 00:07 AM

