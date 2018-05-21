You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

U.S. will not recognize Venezuela election result: State Department

World Reuters May 21, 2018 00:06:32 IST

U.S. will not recognize Venezuela election result: State Department

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The United States will not recognize the result of Venezuela's presidential election on Sunday, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan told journalists.

The United States is actively considering oil sanctions on Venezuela and Sullivan said a response to Sunday's vote would be discussed at a G20 meeting in Buenos Aires on Monday.

Sullivan also said he knew of no plan to withdraw U.S. assistance from northwest Syria.

CBS news reported on Friday the Trump administration had withdrawn all assistance from northwest Syria, a move it said demonstrated the administration intended to leave quickly once Islamic State is fully defeated.

(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 21, 2018 00:06 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores