U.S. welcomes Ukrainian law to aid NATO 'interoperability'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday backed a Ukrainian effort to bolster its security sector, including implementing a new law aimed at easing "interoperability" between NATO and Ukrainian armed forces, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

Kiev's new national security law "will further deepen Ukraine’s Western integration, the department said, adding that "the United States stands ready to continue supporting Ukraine’s defense and security sector reforms to bolster Ukraine’s ability to defend its territorial integrity."

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.