U.S. watchdog probes release of Trump lawyer's banking details: report

World Reuters May 10, 2018 00:06:32 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department's watchdog is probing whether private banking information linked to a consulting company run by President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen was leaked, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing a spokesman to the department's inspector general.

The investigation comes a day after an attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels detailed various payments that several companies made through the firm to Cohen, who has come under scrutiny after an FBI raid over his business dealings last month. The companies later confirmed the transactions.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Paul Simao)

Updated Date: May 10, 2018 00:06 AM

