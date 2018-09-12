You are here:
U.S. warns Iran it will respond to attacks by Tehran 'proxies' in Iraq

World Reuters Sep 12, 2018 03:05:39 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States warned Iran on Tuesday it will "respond swiftly and decisively" to any attacks by Tehran's proxies in Iraq that result in injury to Americans or damage to U.S. facilities.

The statement by the White House press secretary accused Iran of not preventing attacks in recent days on the U.S. Consulate in Basra and the American Embassy compound in Baghdad.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2018 03:05 AM

