World Reuters May 30, 2018 02:05:32 IST

U.S. voices outrage as Syria assumes presidency of U.N. disarmament body

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department voiced outrage on Tuesday over the Syrian government's assumption of the presidency of the U.N. Conference on Disarmament for the next month, saying Damascus lacked credibility to preside over the body because of its use of chemical weapons.

"We are outraged at the Syrian regime's blatant disregard for human life, its serial violations of and contempt for its international obligations and its audaciousness in assuming the presidency of an international body committed to advancing disarmament and nonproliferation," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a briefing. "Syria lacks the credibility to assume the presidency."

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, writing by David Alexander, editing by Eric Walsh)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 30, 2018 02:05 AM

