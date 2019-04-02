U.S. vice president to meet families of Citgo workers detained in Venezuela

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is slated to meet on Tuesday at the White House with family members of six executives from Citgo Petroleum jailed in Venezuela since 2017, a White House official said on Monday.

"The vice president will reiterate the administration’s deep concern for the welfare and safety of all wrongfully detained American citizens," the White House official said, adding that Pence will call on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to "release all political prisoners immediately and unconditionally."

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

