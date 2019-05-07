U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin refuses to release Trump's tax returns to Congress

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday denied a leading House Democrat's request for President Donald Trump's tax returns, setting the stage for a lengthy court battle between lawmakers and the Trump administration.

In a May 6 letter, Mnuchin told House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal that he would not comply with the Democrat's April 3 request, saying it lacks "a legitimate legislative purpose."

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Tom Brown)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.