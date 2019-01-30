U.S. Treasury's Malpass is a finalist on Trump's list for World Bank - Bloomberg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - David Malpass, the U.S. Treasury's top diplomat, is a finalist to be President Donald Trump's pick to lead the World Bank, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Bloomberg, which cited people familiar with the matter, said Trump was still interviewing candidates to replace Jim Yong Kim as head of the bank, but said several others who had been considered were now seen as unlikely to win Trump's backing.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

