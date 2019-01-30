U.S. Treasury's Malpass a finalist on Trump's World Bank list - Bloomberg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - David Malpass, the U.S. Treasury's top diplomat, is a finalist to be President Donald Trump's pick to lead the World Bank, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Bloomberg, which cited people familiar with the matter, said Trump was still interviewing candidates to replace Jim Yong Kim as head of the bank, but added that several others who had been considered were now seen as unlikely to win Trump's backing.

These include former PepsiCo Inc chief executive Indra Nooyi, Overseas Private Investment Corp chief executive Ray Washburne and former Treasury deputy secretary Robert Kimmitt, according to the report.

Spokespersons for the White House and the Treasury did not immediately respond to queries about the report.

