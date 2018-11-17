U.S. top diplomat thanks North Korea, Sweden for working to secure American's release

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo thanked North Korea and Sweden for cooperating to secure the release of a U.S. citizen, Bruce Byron Lowrance, who has been detained by Pyongyang since entering the country illegally from China in October.

"The United States appreciates the cooperation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the embassy of Sweden in facilitating the release of an American citizen," Pompeo said in a statement, which did not identify the American.

