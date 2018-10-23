U.S. top court blocks Ross questioning in census suit

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday blocked a judge's order forcing Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to give a deposition in a lawsuit by 18 states challenging a controversial citizenship question being added to the 2020 national census.

The justices issued a stay of the Sept. 21 order by U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan requiring Ross to face questioning by lawyers for the states while litigation over the politically charged dispute continues.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.