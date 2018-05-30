You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

U.S. to shorten length of visas for some Chinese citizens: AP

World Reuters May 30, 2018 06:05:24 IST

U.S. to shorten length of visas for some Chinese citizens: AP

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government plans to shorten the length of visas issued to some Chinese citizens starting on June 11, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday, citing the State Department.

Under the new policy, U.S. consular officers may limit the time visas are valid, rather than the usual practice of issuing them for the maximum possible period, AP reported.

The State Department did not immediately provide comment on the report.

The change would come as the administration of President Donald Trump attempts to crack down on what it says is theft of U.S. intellectual property by China.

A U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that under directions sent to U.S. embassies and consulates, Chinese graduate students would be limited to one-year visas if they are studying in certain fields, such as robotics, aviation and high-tech manufacturing, AP reported.

Those are areas Beijing has said are high-priority goals for its manufacturing sector.

The official said the instructions also stated that Chinese citizens seeking visas would need special clearance from multiple U.S. agencies if they work as researchers or managers for companies on a U.S. Commerce Department list of entities needing higher scrutiny. Those clearances are expected to take months for each application, AP cited the official as saying.

Earlier on Tuesday, Washington said it was still considering slapping 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese goods in retaliation for what the Trump administration says are China’s unfair trade practices.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Peter Cooney)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 30, 2018 06:05 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores