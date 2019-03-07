U.S. to revoke visas of 77 others tied to Venezuela's Maduro - Pence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is set to revoke the visas of 77 people associated with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday, adding to a list of 49 others whose visas were revoked on Friday.

"Today the State Department is announcing that the United States will revoke 77 visas, including many officials of the Maduro regime and their families," Pence said in a speech to the Latino Coalition in Washington.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.