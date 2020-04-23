You are here:
U.S. to reopen national parks, follow coronavirus guidelines: Trump

World Reuters Apr 23, 2020 00:15:41 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration plans to reopen the country's national parks and other public lands in line with coronavirus guidelines, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, but gave no other details.

"We will begin to open our national parks and public lands for the American people to enjoy," Trump announced at an Earth Day event at the White House.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

