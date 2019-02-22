U.S. to leave 200 American peacekeepers in Syria after American pullout: White House

You are here:
World Reuters Feb 22, 2019 05:06:38 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will leave "a small peacekeeping group" of 200 American troops in Syria for a period of time after a U.S. pullout, the White House said on Thursday.

“A small peacekeeping group of about 200 will remain in Syria for a period of time,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a brief statement.

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2019 05:06:38 IST

