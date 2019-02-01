U.S. to announce suspension of INF Treaty compliance - U.S. officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will announce it is suspending its compliance with the U.S.-Russian Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, four U.S. officials said on Thursday.

Three of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the announcement would start a six-month clock on a potential U.S. withdrawal. However, Washington could choose not to withdraw if Moscow came into compliance with the arms control accord in that period. Russia denies violating the 1987 pact.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, Jonathan Landay and Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Leslie Adler)

