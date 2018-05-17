U.S. targets Hezbollah leader Nasrallah, deputy Qassem with sanctions

You are here:
World Reuters May 17, 2018

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday imposed additional sanctions on Lebanon's Hezbollah leadership, targeting its top two officials, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Naim Qassem.

In a statement on its website, the U.S. Treasury said four other individuals were also sanctioned, as was the group ISIS in the Greater Sahara.

