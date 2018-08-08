You are here:
U.S. State Department urges Canada, Saudi Arabia to resolve dispute

Aug 08, 2018

U.S. State Department urges Canada, Saudi Arabia to resolve dispute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Tuesday urged Canada and Saudi Arabia to resolve their dispute triggered by Canadian comments expressing concern over the arrests of activists in the Arab state.

"Both sides need to diplomatically solve this together. We can't do it for them, they need to resolve it together," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Tom Brown)

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 01:08 AM

