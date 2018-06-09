U.S. Special Counsel files new charges vs Manafort, adds defendant

(Reuters) - U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller filed new criminal charges on Friday against President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort and a Manafort associate with alleged ties to Russian intelligence.

The special counsel said in a statement the third indictment against Paul Manafort adds Konstantin Kilimnik as a defendant and charges both men with conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

