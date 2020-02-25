U.S., South Korea weigh scaling back training over coronavirus concerns

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. and South Korean military are considering scaling back command post training due to heightened concerns about the coronavirus, the defence ministers of both countries said on Monday.

"I'm sure that we will remain fully ready to deal with any threats that we will face together," U.S. Defence Secretary Mark Esper told a news conference, standing alongside his South Korean counterpart at the Pentagon.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.