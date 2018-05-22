You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

U.S. slams Venezuela's elections, promises action

World Reuters May 22, 2018 00:07:02 IST

U.S. slams Venezuela's elections, promises action

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed Venezuela's weekend election on Monday and said Washington planned rapid "economic and diplomatic" measures to support the restoration of democracy.

"Venezuela’s election was a sham – neither free nor fair," Pence said in a statement on Sunday's vote, in which socialist President Nicolas Maduro won re-election but which was denounced by his critics as a farce.

"The United States will not sit idly by as Venezuela crumbles and the misery of their brave people continues ... The Maduro regime must allow humanitarian aid into Venezuela and must allow its people to be heard," he said.

In a separate statement, Pompeo said the United States "will take swift economic and diplomatic actions to support the restoration of their democracy." He did not elaborate.

Earlier, the State Department threatened to impose sanctions on the country's all-important oil sector.

A string of other countries denounced the election as unfair. Maduro, who views his country as under assault by critics of his leftist government, called it a victory against "imperialism."

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Makini Brice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Frances Kerry)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 22, 2018 00:07 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores