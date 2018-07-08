Football world cup 2018

U.S. service member killed, two others wounded in Afghanistan 'insider' attack

World Reuters Jul 08, 2018 00:07:31 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One U.S. service member was killed, and two others wounded during an apparent "insider attack" in southern Afghanistan on Saturday, according to a statement by the NATO Resolute Support mission.

The wounded U.S. service members are in "stable" condition and are being treated, the statement said, adding that the incident is being investigated.

(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Updated Date: Jul 08, 2018 00:07 AM

