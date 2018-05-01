U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One U.S. military service member was killed and another injured in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, the U.S. military said.

In a statement, the U.S. military said the wounded service member was in stable condition and taken to Bagram airfield's hospital.

Several Afghan security force members were killed or wounded in the "combat operation," it added.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali)

