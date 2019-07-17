U.S. senators ask CBP to block imports of cocoa made with forced labour

By Ayenat Mersie

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Senators Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Ron Wyden of Oregon urged the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency to block the import of cocoa made with forced labour in a letter published on Tuesday.

In the letter dated July 12, the senators urged the CBP to enforce existing laws prohibiting forced labour imports, citing a Washington Post investigation from June that indicated the sector in Ivory Coast still relied on indentured child labour.

"Given the prevalence of forced child labour in the Ivory Coast's cocoa sector, it is clear at least some, if not a significant portion of those imports, were produced with forced child labour," the senators wrote.

The United States last year imported over $700 million of cocoa beans and paste from top-grower Ivory Coast.

(Reporting by Ayenat Mersie, editing by G Crosse)

