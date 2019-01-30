U.S. Senator McConnell would support bill making shutdowns more difficult

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he would support bipartisan legislation to make government shutdowns more difficult as federal agencies returned to work after a partial shutdown that spanned more than a month.

“I’m certainly open to it,” McConnell told reporters.

(Reporting by Amanda Becker and Makini Brice; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.