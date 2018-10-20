You are here:
U.S. Senator Graham says he's sceptical of Saudi explanation on Khashoggi

Oct 20, 2018

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, who has been sharply critical of Saudi Arabia after the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, said on Friday he was highly sceptical of the Saudi explanation for Khashoggi's death.

"To say that I am sceptical of the new Saudi narrative about Mr. Khashoggi is an understatement," Graham said on Twitter.

Updated Date: Oct 20, 2018 06:05 AM

