U.S. Senate's Schumer wants Mulvaney, Bolton, others to testify in impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer wants White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, former national security adviser John Bolton and other officials to testify in the expected impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, he said in a letter released on Sunday.

In the letter to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Schumer proposed that Mulvaney and Bolton be subpoenaed for the trial expected in January along with a Mulvaney adviser, Robert Blair, and a budget official, Michael Duffey.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Peter Cooney)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.