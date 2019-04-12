U.S. Senate votes to confirm lobbyist Bernhardt as Interior Secretary

(Reuters) - U.S. senators on Thursday voted to confirm former energy lobbyist David Bernhardt as Secretary of the Department of Interior.

With voting still ongoing, Bernhardt had secured 53 votes in favour of his confirmation versus 39 opposed.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

