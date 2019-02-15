U.S. Senate passes border security bill, sends to House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to avert another partial government shutdown with bipartisan spending legislation that funds new barriers for part of the U.S.-Mexico border, but not the $5.7 billion that President Donald Trump sought for a wall.

The Republican-led Senate backed the bill, which would provide over $300 billion for several government departments and agencies, 83-16. It now goes to the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, which is also expected to pass it.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

