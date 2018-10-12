U.S. Senate confirms Dreiband to lead Justice Department's civil rights division

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States Senate voted 50-47 on Thursday to confirm Eric Dreiband as the new assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.

The vote was split along party lines. Dreiband's nomination had languished for more than a year after President Donald Trump first nominated him to the post.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Leslie Adler)

