U.S. sees Turkish offensive in Syria as unnecessary - U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is not discussing a Turkish offensive in northeast Syria with Turkey and believes such an operation would not be needed to address Ankara's security concerns, a U.S. official told Reuters on Wednesday, dismissing media reports to the contrary.

A Turkish defence official was cited by Turkish state media on Tuesday as saying Ankara was discussing with the United States and Russia a potential offensive in a region of northeast Syria controlled by Kurdish-led fighters.

