U.S. seeks prison term of seven to nine years for Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone

World Reuters Feb 11, 2020 06:10:27 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Prosecutors asked a federal judge on Monday to sentence President Donald Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone to between seven and nine years in prison, saying such a term will "accurately reflect the seriousness of his crimes and promote respect for the law."

Stone is due to face sentencing by U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Feb. 20, after a jury in November found the self-proclaimed “dirty trickster” guilty on seven counts of lying to the U.S. Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.

The government said that under U.S. sentencing guidelines, he faces a range of 7 years and 3 months to up to 9 years, and told Jackson he "should be punished in accord" with those.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2020 06:10:27 IST

