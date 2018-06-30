U.S. Secretary of State, South Korean counterpart agree to keep up pressure on North - State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has spoken with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-Wha to discuss the next steps on engaging with North Korea after the Singapore summit earlier this month, the State Department said in a statement.

The two officials agreed that pressure on North Korea must continue until it denuclearizes, the statement said.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh)

