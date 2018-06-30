Football world cup 2018

U.S. Secretary of State, South Korean counterpart agree to keep up pressure on North - State Department

World Reuters Jun 30, 2018 00:07:25 IST

U.S. Secretary of State, South Korean counterpart agree to keep up pressure on North - State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has spoken with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-Wha to discuss the next steps on engaging with North Korea after the Singapore summit earlier this month, the State Department said in a statement.

The two officials agreed that pressure on North Korea must continue until it denuclearizes, the statement said.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


