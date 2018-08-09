You are here:
U.S. says Russia behind nerve attack in UK, to impose sanctions

World Reuters Aug 09, 2018

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Wednesday it had determined that the Russian government had used a nerve agent in the attack against a former Russian agent and his daughter in Britain and would soon impose sanctions against Moscow.

"The United States ... determined under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 (CBW Act) that the government of the Russian Federation has used chemical or biological weapons in violation of international law, or has used lethal chemical or biological weapons against its own nationals," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

She said sanctions would take effect on or around Aug. 22.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish)

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish)


